The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater kicks off 40th anniversary with the “Visions of our 44th President Barack Obama Exhibition”

ABOVE PHOTO: Obama busts designed by (C) Louis Delsarte, Felandus Thames, Charly Palmer, Kadir Nelson, Tatyana Fazlaizadeh, Shirley Woodson. (PRNewsFoto/The Black Archives Historic Lyri)

MIAMI– With a year of events planned, The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater kicks off its 40th Anniversary with the “Visions of Our 44th President Barack Obama” exhibition. The exhibit displays realistic, life-sized busts designed, painted, and/or embellished by forty-four contemporary African American artists from across the country. “Visions” opened with a private cocktail reception on November 30, 2016, and featured guest performing artists Dru Hill, and to the general public on December 1, 2016. “Visions” will be on display at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33136.

“Showcasing Visions in Miami not only highlights the historic term of our nation’s first African American president,” said Timothy A. Barber, Black Archives Executive Director. “Through artistic expression, Visions celebrates the accomplishments we have been able to achieve together, as a community, over the past 8 years. Our goal is that this exhibit will extend beyond race, social status, or party affiliation, to highlight the common threads among us and inspire a continued togetherness as this country moves into its next chapter.”

Each artist started with the identical blank bust and were charged to fearlessly commemorate the historical significance of President Barack Obama. For the forty-four contemporary African American artists, this exhibition fosters self-expression. For the visitors, the goal is to spark dialogue and generate conversation to foster humanities. The exhibit is organized by the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, MI and was curated by Peter Kaplan of Our World, LLC.

