1:19 AM / Saturday January 21, 2017

PA529
21 Jan 2017

Bishop Eddie Long, controversial megachurch pastor, dies at 63

Bishop Eddie Long
ABOVE PHOTO:  Bishop Eddie Long

Associated Press

LITHONIA, Ga.  — Eddie Long, the pastor of a Georgia megachurch whose reputation was tarnished after former congregants accused him of sexual misconduct, has died. He was 63.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church said in a statement to multiple media outlets that Long died Sunday after battling cancer.

Long has been senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist since 1987. The church said it grew from 300 members to more than 25,000 under Long’s leadership and became one of the nation’s largest congregations.

Four young men filed lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual misconduct, bringing notoriety to his church that reached far beyond its home base in Lithonia, Georgia. The lawsuits were resolved the following year.

Details have been released for the funeral services of Bishop Long. 

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd. in Lithonia.

Image

Long will lie in-state from 8 a.m. until the service begins.

He’s survived by his wife, Vanessa Long, four children and three grandchildren.

Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story.

