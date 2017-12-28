Image

10:04 PM / Thursday December 28, 2017

PA529
28 Dec 2017

Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis dies after suffering stroke at airport

December 28, 2017

USA TODAY

ATLANTA — Local television news anchor Amanda Davis died Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke on Tuesday.

Davis, 62, died around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after suffering a stroke at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, WGCL-TV reported. She was on her way to San Antonio following the death of her step-father.

The station reported that Davis died at the hospital Wednesday surrounded by family. A statement on the station’s website said Davis’ “family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

Davis, who was a television anchor in Atlanta for more than 25 years, was anchor for WGCL-TV’s morning news and noon show. Prior to that, she was a reporter and anchor for Atlanta’s Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV. In 2016, she spoke to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about a DUI arrest and her battle against alcoholism.

She told the Journal she wanted to stay sober so she could help others battle their addictions.

Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed tweeted that Davis was an “Atlanta news icon” and will be missed.

