Image

11:04 AM / Friday January 5, 2018

PA529
5 Jan 2018

South Africa train crash leaves 18 dead, 260 injured

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
January 5, 2018 Category: Diaspora, Stateside Posted by:

📷Tiaan Esterhizen/Twitter

By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA
Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A passenger train carrying people home after the holidays slammed into a truck in rural South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 18 people and injuring about 260 others, authorities said.

Officials said the truck driver allegedly tried to cross the tracks just ahead of the oncoming train, part of which burst into flames after the collision, trapping some passengers in carriages. Those who were able to escape with their luggage hurriedly dragged bags from the smoking wreck to a nearby road.

“The truck driver was taking chances. He thought that he was going to pass through,” Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi told journalists. “Little did he know that the train was going to hit him. That has cost a lot of lives.”

Some of the dead were badly burned, said Mthuthuzeli Swartz, acting CEO of the state-owned passenger rail agency.

The train with 429 passengers aboard had been traveling from Port Elizabeth to the country’s commercial hub, Johannesburg.

Video showed part of the Shosholoza Meyl train in flames after the collision that occurred between the communities of Hennenman and Kroonstad in Free State province. The crash derailed half a dozen carriages, and power lines were damaged. A large vehicle was upside down beside a train carriage that appeared to have partly crushed another, smaller vehicle.

The truck driver emerged unscathed and the train driver and his assistant suffered minor injuries, Swartz said.

He told local media outlet eNCA that the truck towing two trailers was halfway across the track when it was hit by the train and dragged for 400 meters (1,300 feet).

“Human error” caused the accident, he said.

Image

An investigation continued.

Related Posts

At least 11 dead after tourist bus crash in Mexico 42 Hurt After Train Strikes Train at 69th Street Terminal Several dead, numerous injured after vehicle drives down Manhattan bike path
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

2017’s brighter side of romance, Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa say “I Do”

January 5, 2018

ABOVE PHOTO: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet   (Photo: By Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony 2017 has...

Oasis

Seven things to do make the New Year a truly happy one

January 5, 2018

By Dawn Jackson EEW Magazine Whether or not you make formal New Year’s resolutions, you should be...

Food And Beverage

Chow down on championship snacks

January 5, 2018

Family Features When the clock ticks down toward game day and you’re putting together a snacking plan...

Commentary

Will Blacks also get treatment not jail for opioid addiction?

December 29, 2017

ABOVE CARTOON:  (Steve Sack, The Minneapolis Star Tribune)   By Earl Ofari Hutchinson There was mild surprise...

Health

Five physician-approved nutrition tips to look and feel your best

January 5, 2018

BPT Looking and feeling your best go hand in hand. When you take charge of your well-being,...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Jan. 7

January 5, 2018

All Signs: This is a fascinating week! We have a gaggle of planets in Capricorn: The Sun,...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff