Image

1:58 AM / Tuesday June 6, 2017

PA529
5 Jun 2017

5 killed in workplace shooting near Orlando; gunman ID’d as disgruntled former employee

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 5, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

ORLANDO, Fla. (KABC) –Authorities said five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April. Demings says the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff says the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.

The shooting happened inside a business that manufactures awnings.

The sheriff said the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.

WATCH LIVE: Florida officials provide updates on fatal shooting

Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company’s bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.

She kept repeating “My boss is dead. My boss is dead,” Adams said.

The sheriff’s office reported the situation is “contained,” meaning there is no longer an active shooter. The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday.

Authorities closed the road near the scene and have urged motorists to “use caution.” A media staging area has been set up near the scene.

Image

Local news outlets reported that several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene. A large police presence remains.

No further details were immediately available.

Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, “are praying for the families who lost loved ones today.”

“I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence,” he added.

Related Posts

Ex-megachurch employee sought in fatal shooting 1 person killed, 7 injured in San Diego mass shooting, possible hate crime West Catholic HS basketball star, Akyra Murray, killed in Orlando nightclub shooting
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

God is doing this thing HIS way

June 3, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs On Sunday morning, I stood behind the podium and wept. I tried to pull...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Best bicycles for aging baby boomers

June 3, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, My husband and I are interested in getting a couple of bicycles for leisurely...

Beauty

Trade professionals flock to International Hair and Beauty Show’s 25th season

June 3, 2017

By Leah Fletcher If you’re a hairstylist, barber or other beauty professional, what could be more fulfilling...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 4

June 3, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week two planets change signs. Mercury, the winged messenger to the...

Color Of Money

Obama Presidential Center envisioned as economic engine to revitalize Chicago’s South Side

June 3, 2017

By Frederick H. Lowe TriceEdneyWire.com Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama showed off...

Entertainment

Jarran Muse tells us ‘What’s Going On’ with “Motown: The Musical”

June 3, 2017

By Kharisma McIlwaine Motown … describing an era of music that is timeless. Originally founded in 1959...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff