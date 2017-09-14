Image

11:42 AM / Thursday September 14, 2017

PA529
14 Sep 2017

200 Gap And Banana Republic Stores Closing

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 14, 2017 Category: Stateside Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — It’s going to be a little harder to find a Gap or Banana Republic store — but expect to see more Old Navy and Athleta locations pop up.

Image

Gap, the parent company of all of those brands, said Wednesday that it plans to close about 200 “underperforming” Gap and Banana Republic locations.

There are currently about 2,000 Gap and Banana Republic stores worldwide, according to public filings, so the closures would likely impact about 10 percent of them. Gap declined to specify how many of each brands’ stores will close or where the soon-to-be shuttered stores are located.

Both Gap and Banana Republic have seen declining sales in recent years and they’ve struggled to compete with so-called fast fashion retailers such as Forever 21 and H&M.

Speaking at a retail conference Wednesday, Gap CEO Art Peck described the sales downturns at Gap and Banana Republic as “significant and acute,” and admitted the company made “creative missteps” in its efforts to keep the brands competitive.

One bright spot for Gap has been Old Navy — its less expensive clothing brand.

When Gap reported earnings last month, Old Navy outperformed the other brands once again. While comparable sales at Gap fell by 1 percent and Banana Republic’s sales were down 5 percent, Old Navy saw a 5 percent increase.

Gap said in a statement posted online Wednesday that it also expects Athleta, a trendy athletic wear brand, to drive growth.

The company is planning to expand both Old Navy and Athleta by opening up 270 new locations in the next three years.

Gap also said Wednesday that its efforts to beef up its digital business have been largely successful, and that it’s “built a highly profitable online and mobile business with double-digit sales growth.”

The company added that it plans to continue making “significant” investments in its online operations, including in artificial intelligence technology.

Related Posts

Sears to close 100 to 120 Kmart, Sears stores Wal-Mart Stores Inc. names first African American woman to Sam’s Club helm Closing the Gap: From immigrant to resident
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kerry Washington hosted a Los Angeles screening of the film “Crown Heights”

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kerry Washington (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Prostate Cancer Foundation Tour hosted...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Top new cars for older drivers

September 8, 2017

Savvy Senior Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I are both in our late sixties and are...

Food And Beverage

Start a Successful School Year with a Balanced Breakfast

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest How a breakfast with milk can help lead the way...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 10

September 8, 2017

All Signs: As I write this, many are concerned about hurricanes, forest fires and harmful smoke in...

Health

How Millennials view the opioid crisis

September 8, 2017

NewsUSA How easy is it for millennials to get their hands on the very drugs fueling today’s...

Oasis

Manor College opens ‘Bird Feed’ on-campus Food Pantry

September 8, 2017

On the initiative of the Student Senate at Manor College, a campus food pantry is now ready...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff