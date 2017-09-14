US Open champ ‘shocked’ by her remarkable win

ABC

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens, who just last month was ranked 957th in the world, spoke out about her remarkable win this weekend, saying she felt “shocked,” and crediting her mother’s support as a major factor in her success.

“I always wanted to win a slam,” Stephens said in an interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts. “I always thought about it, but I never like … pictured myself in that situation. Winning the last point … when it happened I was like, ‘Wait, what do I do now? Do I cry? Do I roll on the ground?’ I was just so shocked.”

Stephens said her victory has not fully sunk in yet.

“I’m still like, ‘Oh, this is so fun,’ and my Mom’s like, ‘you know you won the U.S. Open,'” Stephens said.

“Parents don’t get enough credit,” Stephens added. “Even if your kid is the worst athlete in the world, they’re like, ‘You’re great.'”

She said that she credits her mother for contributing to her success, saying, “I just wanted people to know your kid could be me if you just have an awesome parent.”

Stephens’ mother, Sybil Smith, told ABC News that as a parent, “That’s what we do.”

“We support, we love unconditionally,” Smith said. Smith said that she felt so proud of her underdog daughter “from the very beginning.”

“I watched every point and it was just exciting, but I was so proud from the first point, that she got out and fought. … That made me feel good,” she said. “She was on her way to her goal. … No matter what happens she was there, she made it. I was on pins and needles the whole way but I was just proud from the very beginning.”