Image

9:23 PM / Thursday June 15, 2017

PA529
15 Jun 2017

A Salute To Mr. Basketball

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 15, 2017 Category: Sports Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Basketball legend Sonny Hill speaks with Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant ahead of a basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Sonny Hill is a national treasure. And he’s all ours.

Image

 

By Chris Murray

For the Chris Murray Report and the Philadelphia Sunday Sun

Of all the great names in Philadelphia basketball, there’s only one man who’s not only seen it all, but can also give you a detailed account of what happened.

If you want to know anything about Philly basketball legends like Wilt Chamberlain, or even someone like Gene Banks, legendary basketball impresario Sonny Hill is your go-to guy. You don’t need your smart phone.

“Nowadays we just Google, but before Google, there was Sonny Hill,” said radio talk show host Mannwell Glenn. “Ask him anything about anybody, he knows. His memory, I wouldn’t bet against him.”

Hill can truly say that he is Philadelphia’s “Mr. Basketball.” He’s been a coach, and a mentor, started summer league basketball for pros, collegiate players and high schoolers, and has been a  broadcaster and an ambassador for the game.

It meant a lot to Glenn and others to see Hill broadcasting the NBA on CBS with legendary sportscaster Brent Musburger.

“That was a big deal for us to see Sonny Hill as a CBS commentator,” he said, “ and we knew listening to him that he knew more than Brent Musburger,” Glenn said.

When you listen to Hill’s  Sunday morning show on WIP, you get a history lesson on sports and on a variety of different subjects. With his 80th birthday a little over a month away (July 22), Hill’s intellect is still as sharp as his suits, said former Philadelphia Eagle and WIP host Garry Cobb.

“Sonny embodies the best things of the city,” Cobb said. “He connects with people. Sonny has a way about him. On my way to church on Sunday mornings, I’m listening to Sonny. Without Sonny, it’s not really Sunday in Philadelphia.”

But Hill’s top topic is basketball, a place where his imprint is outsized. From his own Sonny Hill League to the Baker League, Hill has been intimately involved in the development of local players by allowing them to matchup against some of the best in the nation.

“You can’t measure that depth of what (the Sonny Hill League) means to this town, “Glenn said. “So many young men and women have gone through his league, his program, have listened to his mentorship, he stewardship. Sonny has always been about making a difference for young people. That’s how this whole Sonny Hill League began.”

Hill, who is in the Basketball Hall of Fame, started the Sonny Hill Community League in 1968 as a response to gang violence and unrest in the city. More than just a league for the sport of basketball, the Sonny Hill League has grown into a program where young people can get life skills that will be useful to them outside of basketball.

Prior to stating the Sonny Hill League, Hill organized the Charles Baker League back in 1960 as a summer league for pro and collegiate athletes, most notably Chamberlain and Temple legend Guy Rogers.

Local tennis coach Ann Koger, the first woman to referee in the Sonny Hill League, praised Hill’s approachability despite his high visibility around the city and throughout the country.

“The one thing that I was impressed about Sonny Hill was that he does not hold himself as aloof,” Koger said. “If he recognized you, even if he forgot your name, he would come up and say hello.”

Koger said she enjoyed refereeing men’s games in the Sonny Hill League at Temple’s McGonigle Hall and starting refereeing games in the Sonny Hill League in 1981.

Her gender was irrelevant to him, Koger said.

“Sonny probably said that she could handle it,” Koger recalled. “It was an honor to work in that league. The Sonny Hill League was so revered that I thought I had died and gone to heaven and to work with all that basketball talent that’s come out of Philadelphia.”

But in terms of basketball talent, Sonny Hill outshines them all.            

Related Posts

Youth basketball players shoot hoops against bullying Sultan Jihad Ahmad Community Foundation set to host author of “Basketball Slave,” the Andy Johnson Harlem Globetrotter/NBA Story Staley further solidifies her position as a Philadelphia basketball legend
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Gesu School celebrates the graduation of 44 bright minds

June 15, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gesu School Class of 2017 at The Church of the Gesu.  (Photo: Sabina Louise Pierce)...

Seniors

Survey: Cataracts impact lifestyle; surgery brings emotional benefits

June 15, 2017

BPT You may know that cataracts can interfere with your ability to see clearly, but might be...

Beauty

Seek experienced, skilled technicians when pursuing stylish, modern look with scalp micropigmentation (part 2)

June 15, 2017

By Leah Fletcher Scalp tattoos — now branded as scalp micropigmentation — is a viable alternative for...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 18

June 15, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: This week the Sun enters Cancer where it will stay for the...

Color Of Money

Plan for new cap and civic space designed to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River Waterfront via Penn’s Landing moving forward

June 15, 2017

In a joint press event at Penn’s Landing, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Mayor Jim Kenney, and Janet...

Entertainment

Bill Cosby jury deadlocked, ordered to keep deliberating by judge

June 15, 2017

Yahoo/Good Morning America The jury for Bill Cosby’s criminal trial is deadlocked on a verdict and has...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff