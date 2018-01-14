Image

1:01 PM / Sunday January 14, 2018

PA529
14 Jan 2018

Philadelphia Eagles announce NFC Championship ticket information

January 14, 2018 Category: Sports

WPVI–A limited number of tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000.

Image

General ticket prices range from $170 to $255 and standing room only tickets are $135.

There is a four-ticket limit per household, and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis.

The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 21 at 6:40 p.m.

The game will be televised on FOX.

