Image

12:09 AM / Tuesday March 28, 2017

PA529
27 Mar 2017

NFL approves Oakland Raiders move to Vegas

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
March 27, 2017 Category: Sports Posted by:

PHOENIX (AP) — NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders’ move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.

The vote was a foregone conclusion after the league and Raiders were not satisfied with Oakland’s proposals for a new stadium, and Las Vegas stepped up with $750 million in public money. Bank of America also is giving Raiders owner Mark Davis a $650 million loan, further helping convince the owners to allow the third team relocation in just over a year.

Image

The Rams moved from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016, and in January the Chargers relocated from San Diego to LA. The Raiders likely will play two or three more years in the Bay Area before their $1.7 billion stadium near the Las Vegas strip is ready.

Las Vegas, long taboo to the NFL because of its legalized gambling, also is getting an NHL team this fall, the Golden Knights.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

The NFL Lockout: Are you ready for a strike? AP Sources: NFL, players set on terms of deal Will the “One Team Tour” save an NFL lockout?
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Omega Omega Chapter sponsors free Community Wellness Fair in North Phila. April 8

March 24, 2017

The Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated® will host a free community wellness fair...

Seniors

Elder financial abuse is on the rise, says AMAC Learn more about it and how to deal with it

March 24, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC — Incidents of elder abuse are increasing at an alarming rate across the nation, according...

Go With The-Flo

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade slayed on the red carpet “Night on the Runwade” charity gala

March 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade (Photo: s_bukley / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Mar. 26

March 24, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs:  Mercury goes retrograde three times a year. It has domain over cars,...

Color Of Money

PHA Partners with T-Mobile provide 4,500 free tablet computers and internet Service to needy families

March 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Families are presented with free tablets from T-Mobile during PHA’s Family Self -Sufficiency Program Community...

Entertainment

‘SNL’ star doesn’t back away from Boston racism comment

March 26, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che (CHAY) is not backing away from comments he...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff