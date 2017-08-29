New cemetery monument for Cubs great Ernie Banks unveiled

CHICAGO (AP) — The most famous Chicago Cub of them all now has a cemetery marker inscribed with the most famous thing he ever said.

At the grave of Ernie “Mr Cub” Banks at Graceland Cemetery in Chicago now stands a monument with the quote carved into it: “It’s a great day for a ball game. Let’s play two.” The monument is also inscribed with his uniform number 14, some of his statistics, his 1977 induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and a bas relief portrait of Banks.

Banks died in January 2015 eight days shy of his 84th birthday.

The Chicago Tribune reports Banks’ family, friends, fellow Cubs’ Hall of Famers Ryne Sandberg and Billy Williams, and Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts attended an unveiling of the monument Monday at the cemetery.