Image

2:27 PM / Thursday August 24, 2017

PA529
23 Aug 2017

NAACP wants meeting with NFL commissioner about Kaepernick

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 23, 2017 Category: Sports Posted by:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP on Wednesday called for a meeting with the NFL to discuss the fate of quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem to protest police brutality against African-Americans.

Image

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback once took his team to the Super Bowl, but he’s a free agent now and no club has signed him.

Some Kaepernick opponents say he should not have sat or kneeled during the anthem, while others contend his lack of a job is more about his on-field talent.

Kaepernick’s supporters, including some who planned to protest at the NFL’s headquarters in New York City on Wednesday, say the quarterback is being blackballed for his advocacy.

The NAACP intended to join that rally, and Derrick Johnson, the organization’s interim president and CEO, said in the letter to the NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, that it’s apparently “no sheer coincidence” that Kaepernick isn’t on a roster today.

“No player should be victimized and discriminated against because of his exercise of free speech – to do so is in violation of his rights under the Constitution and the NFL’s own regulations,” Johnson said.

Hazel Dukes, the NAACP’s state president in New York who was expected to be among the rally speakers, said: “Right now, the action of the league seems to imply to young black men that this league, which is comprised of 70 percent African-Americans, only values black lives if they are wearing a football uniform.”

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Silence Is Golden For The NFL Obama defends Kaepernick protest as ‘constitutional’ Here’s the real reason Kaepernick can’t get a job in the NFL
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

MC Lyte married Marine Corp veteran/entrepreneur John Wyche

August 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  MC Lyte  (Photo: Joe Seer / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Congratulations to MC Lyte....

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Finding money for long-term care

August 18, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, What resources can you refer me to for long-term care financial help? My 84-year-old...

Food And Beverage

Make-ahead breakfasts for busy school days

August 18, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Morning Oasis Overnight Oats   Family Features When the school year rolls around, switching from...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 20

August 18, 2017

All Signs: Last week I discussed the Solar Eclipse: “The eclipse is just a New Moon that...

Health

Woman awarded $417M in suit against Johnson & Johnson baby powder ovarian cancer case

August 24, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury on Monday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a...

Oasis

Why churches are unfriendly and cliquish

August 18, 2017

By  Joe McKeever From crosswalk.com “When a stranger resides with you in your land, you shall not...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff