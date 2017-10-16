Local Kaepernick supporters to stage NFL, Eagles boycott

CENTER CITY (WPVI) –A Philadelphia group is protesting what it calls an attempt to silence NFL players and their expression of their First Amendment rights.

The group, called the 10-22 Protest Committee, is calling on anyone who supports the efforts of Colin Kaepernick to boycott the NFL this coming Sunday.

Members of the group gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall Monday morning to announce the boycott and urge Philadelphia Eagles fans to participate.

Kaepernick is the former San Francisco quarterback whose decision to take a knee during the national anthem turned into a nationwide movement.

He has also filed a grievance against NFL owners, accusing them of blackballing him.

Kaepernick has not been picked up by another team since leaving the 49ers.

The organizer of the 10-22 protest, Supreme Dow, told Action News he supports Kaepernick’s decision to file the grievance.

He also said he loves the fact that so many other athletes support Kaepernick’s efforts.

Action News spoke with a few people about this issue outside City Hall Monday.

Many said they empathize with the former quarterback and support the movement.