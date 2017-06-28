Image

6:36 AM / Thursday June 29, 2017

PA529
28 Jun 2017

Knicks fire president Phil Jackson after Carmelo feud

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
June 28, 2017 Category: Sports Posted by:

NEW YORK (AP) — Phil Jackson is out as New York Knicks president after he oversaw one of the worst eras in team history and feuded with star Carmelo Anthony.

Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to trade Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Kristaps Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with Jackson on Wednesday.

“After careful thought and consideration, we mutually agreed that the Knicks will be going in a different direction,” Dolan said in a statement. “Phil Jackson is one of the most celebrated and successful individuals in the history of the NBA. His legacy in the game of basketball is unmatched.”

But his work as a first-time executive was awful. The winner of an NBA-record 11 championships as coach, Jackson couldn’t engineer one playoff berth while running the Knicks. The team was 80-166 in his three full seasons, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15.

The move comes less than a week after Jackson led the Knicks through the NBA draft and on the eve of free agency that opens Saturday. Dolan said general manager Steve Mills would run the day-to-day business of the team in the short term.

Jackson was a Hall of Fame coach with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, delivering titles with some of the game’s biggest stars like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. He also was part of the Knicks when they won NBA titles in 1970 and 1973.

He was welcomed back to the organization to huge fanfare in March 2014, but it soon became clear the transition would be a poor one. His first coaching hire, Derek Fisher, lasted just 1½ seasons, and Jackson’s trades and free agency moves also failed to improve the club.

“I had hoped, of course, to bring another NBA championship to the Garden. As someone who treasures winning, I am deeply disappointed that we weren’t able to do that,” Jackson said. “New York fans deserve nothing less. I wish them and the Knicks organization all the best — today and always.”

Image

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

Related Posts

Anthony Mason, rugged forward of 1990s Knicks, dies at 48 Reflections on the career of NBA “Zen Master” Phil Jackson Feud continues to roil Michael Jackson’s family
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Beyonce gave birth to twins, a five-pound girl and three-pound boy on June 12, in Los Angeles

June 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Beyonce  (Photo: JStone / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony I have it from two different sources...

Seniors

How to use your home equity in retirement

June 23, 2017

BPT Most of us save and plan for decades to enjoy the period of our life when...

Beauty

A thinning hairline might be avoidable or “comeback strong” if you follow a few simple steps

June 23, 2017

By Leah Fletcher Erica Jones admits to having a sensitive hairline. However, she cautions everyone not to...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of June 25

June 22, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: Last Wednesday, the planet Mercury moved into Cancer. Even though it will...

Health

GOP preparing for Senate health care vote, amid differences

June 23, 2017

CARTOON PHOTO: Cartoon: Nate Beeler, The Columbus Dispatch   By Alan Fram associated press WASHINGTON — Republicans are...

Oasis

God is going to do above & beyond!

June 22, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I couldn’t figure out why my laptop wasn’t charging the other day. I had...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff