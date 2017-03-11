Image

9:50 PM / Saturday March 11, 2017

PA529
11 Mar 2017

Former Eagle Connor Barwin thanks Philly, Rep. Jordan Harris praises him as “great person”

Message from defensive end Connor Barwin who was let go by the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday:

Thank you Philadelphia from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me and for being the amazing city you are.

Laura and I want to thank Jeffrey Lurie, the entire Eagles organization, and all the fans for their support. It has been an honor and a privilege to play for this historic franchise.

The Make The World Better Foundation, will continue it’s work to revitalize parks in the city. Our current projects at Smith Playground and Waterloo Playground are moving forward and very exciting. I hope to see many of you at our concert this year.

I have learned from and cherish every experience I have had in the great city of Philadelphia and every snap I played as an Eagle. From the Lurie’s, to my coaches, teammates, mtwb partners, and fellow SEPTA riders thank you!

Go Philly, Go Eagles . . . hope to see you in the playoffs!

PA State Rep. Jordan Harris sums up what many feel about Barwin and what he means to Philadelphia.

