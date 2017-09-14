ESPN Host Jemele Hill Apologizes to Network, But Not to Donald Trump, for Calling the President a White Supremacist

Newsweek

ESPN host Jemele Hill has apologized to the network for calling Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on social media, but not to the president.

In a Twitter exchange on Monday, Hill, a co-host on ESPN’s SportCenter, described Trump as a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists.”

The network released a statement the following day, distancing itself from Hill’s words. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” the statement said.

“My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs,” she wrote. “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

He has surrounded himself with white supremacists — no they are not "alt right" — and you want me to believe he isn’t a white supremacist? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

ESPN released its statement via its public relations Twitter account Tuesday, condemning the words of Hill.

ESPN Statement on Jemele Hill: pic.twitter.com/3kfexjx9zQ — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2017

Hill did, however, receive plenty of support on social media. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first athlete to take a knee during the American national anthem to protest police violence against black people, posted to Hill.

“We are with you @jemelehill,” he wrote.