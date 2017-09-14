Image

11:42 AM / Thursday September 14, 2017

PA529
14 Sep 2017

ESPN Host Jemele Hill Apologizes to Network, But Not to Donald Trump, for Calling the President a White Supremacist

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 14, 2017 Category: Sports Posted by:

Newsweek

ESPN host Jemele Hill has apologized to the network for calling Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on social media, but not to the president.

In a Twitter exchange on Monday, Hill, a co-host on ESPN’s SportCenter, described Trump as a “white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself [with] other white supremacists.”

The network released a statement the following day, distancing itself from Hill’s words. “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” the statement said.

“My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs,” she wrote. “My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

Related: ESPN Apologizes After Host Jemele Hill Calls Donald Trump a White Supremacist

ESPN released its statement via its public relations Twitter account Tuesday, condemning the words of Hill.

Hill did, however, receive plenty of support on social media. NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the first athlete to take a knee during the American national anthem to protest police violence against black people, posted to Hill.

“We are with you @jemelehill,” he wrote.

Related Posts

‘Dump Donald Trump’ petition acquires over 400K signatures overnight Exec resigns from president’s council, and Trump lashes out Analysis: Why won’t Donald Trump condemn White nationalism?
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Kerry Washington hosted a Los Angeles screening of the film “Crown Heights”

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Kerry Washington (Photo: Tinseltown / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony The Prostate Cancer Foundation Tour hosted...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Top new cars for older drivers

September 8, 2017

Savvy Senior Dear Savvy Senior, My wife and I are both in our late sixties and are...

Food And Beverage

Start a Successful School Year with a Balanced Breakfast

September 8, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Protein-Packed Eggs in a Nest How a breakfast with milk can help lead the way...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Sept. 10

September 8, 2017

All Signs: As I write this, many are concerned about hurricanes, forest fires and harmful smoke in...

Health

How Millennials view the opioid crisis

September 8, 2017

NewsUSA How easy is it for millennials to get their hands on the very drugs fueling today’s...

Oasis

Manor College opens ‘Bird Feed’ on-campus Food Pantry

September 8, 2017

On the initiative of the Student Senate at Manor College, a campus food pantry is now ready...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff