Countdown to the Mayweather McGregor fight tonight

Lance Pugmire, LA Times

The Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor fight at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday should start around 8:55 p.m.

Showtime’s pay-per-view broadcast begins at 6 p.m., with a 10-round cruiserweight bout between Chicago’s Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 knockouts) and former champion Steve Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs).

The start time of the Mayweather-McGregor fight will depend on how long the next two world-title bouts last.

Former super-middleweight champion Badou Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs) meets Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) for the vacant World Boxing Assn. secondary light-heavyweight belt. Jack is moving up in weight after a majority draw in his 168-pound unification bout against James DeGale.

The start time of the fight between unbeaten Mayweather (49-0) and UFC champion McGregor is more likely to be decided by Gervonta Davis’ lightweight title defense against Francisco Fonseca.

Davis (18-0, 17 KOs), nicknamed “Tank,” is the prized possession in Mayweather’s promotional stable. At 22, Davis is the youngest world champion, possessing the International Boxing Federation belt. He has won nine consecutive bouts by knockout. Costa Rica’s Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs) is making his U.S. debut.

The national anthem will be sung by Demi Lovato, and each of the main-event fighters will have separate ring walks. Mayweather, who’s been accompanied by Justin Bieber in the past, told Jimmy Kimmel he’s unsure whether the singer, who recently ended his tour prematurely, will make the trip this time.