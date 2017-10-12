Albright College football player cut from team for kneeling

READING, Pa. (WPVI) –A backup quarterback for Division III Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania has been cut for kneeling during the national anthem.

Sophomore Gyree Durante took a knee before Saturday’s game. He says he was “taught you fight for what you believe in and you don’t bow to anyone.”

Professional and college football players and athletes in other sports have been kneeling or protesting during the anthem. The movement was started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season over his view of police mistreatment of black males.

The school says Durante was cut because he violated a team decision to show unity by kneeling during the coin toss, but standing during the anthem.

The school says the players understood there could be consequences for anyone that didn’t support the team’s decision.

Statement from Albright College

At Albright College, we celebrate and value the rights of all students and community members to express their thoughts and opinions civilly, respectfully, and non-violently. Within our college community, student organizations, clubs and teams can establish and uphold their own unique practices to enhance College-stated values. Prior to the football game against Delaware Valley University on Saturday, Oct. 7, and upon the recommendation of the team’s leadership council, which is comprised of 24 student-athletes selected annually by team members, the football team made a team-wide decision to both kneel during the coin toss and stand during the National Anthem. This action, which was supported by the coaching staff, was created as an expression of team unity and out of the mutual respect team members have for one another and the value they place on their differences. It was established as a way to find common ground in a world with many differing views.