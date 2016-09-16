Creating confidence: eight steps to feeling more self-assured

BPT

Virtually everyone struggles with a lack of self-confidence at some point in their lives and it’s perfectly normal to feel unsure of yourself in certain situations. However, if you find a lack of confidence is holding you back from fully enjoying your personal life or from achieving your professional goals, it may be time to take action.

“There are actually steps you can take to rebuild your confidence, even when you’re struggling to feel self-assured,” says Susie Moore, a motivational speaker, best-selling author and life coach. “Confidence is a real-life super power that affects every aspect of your life, from your relationships to your career and social life, but it’s also more attainable than you think.”

Moore shares tips on how you can be your most confident self and live a fulfilled, unconditional life:

• Tap the power of words and positive thinking by starting every day with an uplifting mantra. Positive self-talk such as “I am loveable. I am worthy. I am enough” can help boost confidence levels. Make a conscious decision to be more kind and gentle with yourself every day.

• Practice a strong pose and smile to help enhance your sense of confidence. Confidence is all about attitude. Making these small physical changes can immediately impact how self-assured you feel in any situation.

• Make self-care non-negotiable. Take time to listen to your body and give it what it needs to help you feel confident. For example, millions of men and women experience bladder leakage, but products like Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear, which are designed to move with your body while offering trusted protection, can help you think less about leaks. That’s energy you can devote to better things, like reconnecting with the people and parts of your life you’ve been missing.

• Keep your mind and body active. Being busy leaves you little time to overthink, so fill your life with activities you enjoy. Yoga, visiting friends, reading, cooking, going for walks or even organizing your closet all count!

• Speak with intention. The way you talk impacts your mood, your confidence and how other people perceive you. When you use verbiage like “I’ll try” or “I don’t think I can,” you’re really allowing yourself permission to feel unconfident. Instead, build confidence and commitment with statements like “I will” and “I know I can.”

• Don’t overcomplicate things or allow yourself to be distracted by unimportant things. Focus on your daily objectives and long-term goals by cultivating a clear and positive vision of how you want your life to be.

• Listen to, but don’t heed negative opinions of others. Your positive attitude and vision are more important than anyone else’s negative thoughts.

• Be sure to reserve time and energy for your own priorities. Busy lives mean we can get bogged down with commitments to others, and while those things are important, it’s vital to take care of yourself and your own priorities first. Build your schedule around the time you need for your own goals and let everything else fit in around that.

