Your Season of Release

By Dianna Hobbs

“How do you do that?” my husband Kenya asked this morning.

“What do you mean?” I replied, unsure of what he was referencing.

“How do you just wake up without the help of an alarm like that?” he clarified.

“Oh, I don’t know,” I shrugged. “My body just wakes me up for some reason.”

I hadn’t actually thought much about it before Kenya mentioned it today. It’s the oddest thing, although I’ll admit it doesn’t happen consistently. You see, if I haven’t had enough sleep and I’m extremely tired, without an alarm, I’ll still be snoozing at least 20-30 minutes past the time I need to be up. Usually, it’s no more than that, though.

On the other hand, if I’m well rested, my internal clock jolts and wakes me up a few minutes before the alarm has a chance to go off. Interestingly, I cannot remember when this first began happening. I mean, when I was a teenager, I could never get enough sleep. No matter what time I went to bed, noon felt early and my parents would have to tell me, “Hey lazybones, get out of that bed and do something!”

Sleep was among my favorite things to do back then. I had less of an awareness of and appreciation for the importance of time. Maturity and responsibility, however, has a way of shifting your perspective, right?

As it pertains to my walk with the Lord, these days, I have a much stronger sensitivity to divine timing. I can’t quite explain how, but, when my “spiritual alarm” goes off, it signifies that it’s either time for me to move, or time to expect a move of God in my life.

I can feel it when my season is upon me.

In John 2, remember when Jesus performed His first miracle at the wedding at Cana in Galilee by turning water into wine? Well, before He did the miraculous, Jesus’ mother came to Him to report that there was no more wine.

And what did He say?

In verse 4, Jesus told her, “Woman, why do you involve me? My hour has not yet come.”

That word “hour” Jesus used in Greek is hóra and indicates a finite season; limited time or opportunity to reach a goal or fulfill a purpose; a divinely pre-set time-period; a limited period to accomplish the Lord’s specific purpose.

At that time, Jesus was not fully ready to reveal His glory, which would ultimately be accomplished through His death and resurrection.

Stay with me.

But when the season was right, in John 12:23, Jesus used that same word when He told His disciples, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified.”

The season had arrived for the work of the Lord to be accomplished and to be beheld by all. He knew when the timing was right. And when you and I walk closely with the Lord, He gives us indications that our “hóra,” hour, or season is upon us.

So, friend, if you’ve been walking around sensing that God is about to be glorified in you, you’re not crazy. If you have a deep inner-knowing that a shift and mighty move of the Holy Spirit is about to rock your world, don’t question your sanity.

Though you may not have the full details of exactly what He’s about to do, you can be sure that, when your spiritual alarm goes off, something is on the way. Your season of change is upon you.

The winds of transformation, breakthrough and release are blowing in your direction. Pay attention and position yourself to receive. To help you remain in an anticipatory posture, I’m stirring that scripture I just mentioned, John 12:23, into your cup of inspiration, which says, “The hour has come for the Son of Man to be glorified.”

As you drink down the contents of your cup, I want you to re-contextualize that passage in this way: as a reminder that God is about to get glory out of your life.

That way, you’ll remember, when He blesses and brings you out, it is not simply for your elevation, but for His glorification.

This word is to let you know, if you sense that your season for breakthrough is here, you’re right.

Get ready for manifestation and release.