Friday January 20, 2017

20 Jan 2017

Son of NBA star Derrick Rose inspires new children’s book

January 20, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  PJ’s Shy-Town, co-authored by Kim L. Dulaney (pictured) and Maya Reese, gives the gift of character and celebrates culture and family in a short rhyming tale.

blacknews.com

Chicago, IL — A new rhyming, character-building children’s book co-written by renowned children’s author Kim L. Dulaney features the family history of NBA superstar Derrick Rose and his young son, PJ, as a part of the Scholars From the Block Anti-Violence Education Initiative.

“PJ’s Shy-Town” celebrates Chicago communities through the eyes of four-year old PJ. Heartwarming and inspiring, it is the latest edition to the Fuzzy-Feeling Children’s Book Series that includes best sellers “I Love Me!” and “My Best.”

Howard University sophomore Maya Reese, along with Chicago State University professor and author Kim L. Dulaney co-wrote “PJ’s Shy-Town” to showcase the pride in family and community that distinguishes urban culture in the great city of Chicago. The book was illustrated by the historic Ebony Jr. magazine veteran artist Sherman Beck.

“The essence of the city we love still exists,” says Dr. Dulaney, “but it gets overshadowed by all the negative press. We wanted to give voice to the people and culture that contribute to Chicago’s unique appeal and incredible legacy.”

Maya Reese, a 2015 graduate of Whitney Young High School in Chicago, and the aunt of the real PJ, says, “PJ is a happy kid. He loves Chicago. That’s what we wanted to share with other children – this city and PJ’s infectious joy as he grows up here.”

Kim L. Dulaney’s work includes children’s books, poetry, fiction, and creative non-fiction. She has been featured on ABC, CBS, MTV, and in Newsweek, Rolling Stone, Essence, The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, and USA Today. Dr. Dulaney has a BA in African American Studies, an MFA in Creative Writing, and an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership and Curriculum Foundation.

Image

Maya Reese was a journalist for The Mash (Chicago Tribune’s teen publication) and has worked as an intern for Good Day Chicago on FOX 32 Chicago, WVON 1690, and WSRB 106.3. She is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Journalism at Howard University, is a writer for Hilltop Newspaper, and works with GlassHouse Radio.

“PJ’s Shy-Town” is available at www.readme4.com, Amazon.com, and any place where books are sold.

