Local Baptist churches carry on 40 year tradition during Holy Week

ABOVE PHOTO: Pictured (L to R) is Rev. John Croger, pastor of New Hope Temple Baptist church, Rev. Harry E. Bronson, pastor, Rising Sun Baptist Church. Missing from this photo is Bishop Benjamin Thompson, pastor of New Beulah Baptist Church. One of the original founding pastors of this 40th anniversary of Holy Week is in the center, Rev. Harry E. Brinson. Rev. Henry Busby pastor at Solid Rock Baptist Church is pictured at the far right. (Photo by Thera Martin Milling)

A coalition of churches from South Philadelphia, and Germantown, come together every year to observe Holy Week with nightly services and a Good Friday daytime service. For 40 years, these churches and church leaders have practiced this Holy Week experience, bringing all their congregations together. The churches are: The Rising Sun Baptist Church, with Pastor Harry E. Bronson, New Hope Temple Baptist Church, where Rev. John Croger is the Pastor. Solid Rock Baptist Church, where Rev. Henry Busby is the Pastor and New Light Beulah Baptist Church, where Bishop Benjamin Thompson, III is the Pastor.

Rev. Harry E. Bronson, Pastor of Rising Sun Baptist Church and lovingly known as the “Godfather” of many Baptist Preachers in Philadelphia, is the senior elder of the group of pastors who are a part the Holy Week services. “There is always strength in numbers and so it is with great pride and pleasure that we pray and worship together during Holy Week, to celebrate the life of Jesus the Christ, and to prepare our congregation members and others for the resurrection of our Lord on Easter Sunday,” Pastor Bronson stated.

Holy Week services started Monday, April 10th Rising Sun Baptist Church. Tuesday, April 11th, the service was at Solid Rock Baptist Church. Wednesday evening the service took place at New Hope Temple Baptist Church. On Holy Thursday, April 13th, the service took place at New Light Beulah Baptist Church.

On Good Friday, April 14th, Holy Week service will start at 11:00 AM at New Hope Temple Baptist Church, located at 312 Manheim Street, in Germantown. There will be seven pastors preaching on the “Seven Last Words.” Good Friday will also be an opportunity for the pastors in attendance to honor Sister Mary Bolger, one of the Mothers of the Rising Sun Baptist Church, who was the wife of one of the original founding pastors who helped bring this 40-year coalition of churches together to celebrate Holy Week services. The Good Friday service will run from 11AM until 2:00 p.m.

On Easter Sunday, Sunrise Service will begin at 6:00 AM and take place at Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1836 Federal Street.

All are welcome to come and worship. A free-will offering will be accepted at each service.