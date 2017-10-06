Image

9:25 PM / Friday October 6, 2017

PA529
6 Oct 2017

Grace Baptist Church commemorates 125th Anniversary of fellowship and service

October 6, 2017

During the month of October, Grace Baptist Church of Germantown will celebrate its 125th Anniversary with a series of community events.

Image

Leading the church, during this historic occasion is the Rev. Dr. James H. Buck Jr., who became the institution’s spiritual leader earlier this year. Rev. Buck, along with Frist Lady Jennifer Buck, hopes to enrich the Germantown Community with the legacy Grace Baptist Church of Germantown encompasses.

To that end, he is developing a “Mission Possible” Vision Plan for Grace, which addresses five areas of ministry: Mission, Fellowship, Discipleship, Stewardship and Worship.

The special events for the month-long celebration include:

  • The 125th Anniversary Banquet, on Friday, October 13th , at 6:00 pm at the Hilton Hotel, 4200 City Avenue. The Rev. Dr. William J. Shaw, Senior Pastor of the White Rock Baptist Church will be the guest speaker.
  • A 125th Fellowship Walk will kick of the $125th Anniversary Celebration, on Sunday, October 15th, at 9:00 am. The walk will begin at the old Grace Baptist Church located on Sharpnack Street and end at the current Grace Baptist Church location on Johnson Street. 
  • The celebration continues at the 10:00 am worship service with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Kurt S. Clark, Senior Pastor of Sardis Missionary Baptist Church of Birmingham, AL.

For more information about these and other events, contact 215-438-3210.

