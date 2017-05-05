Image

11:46 PM / Friday May 5, 2017

PA529
5 May 2017

Gesu School hosts Annual Gala to empower North Philadelphia’s children through quality education

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
May 5, 2017 Category: Oasis Posted by:

Gesu School will host its annual fundraising Gala on May 11 to empower North Philadelphia’s children to break the cycle of poverty and violence through a quality education. The Gesu Gala supports forward-thinking academic and extracurricular programming that molds students’ skills and stretches their abilities.

Many families in Philadelphia are faced with the reality that their child will attend one of the worst performing schools in the state. Thanks to the more than $371,000 raised at last year’s Gesu Gala, 450 families were able to set their children on a path to a brighter future.

Image

The event will take place on Thursday, May 11 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Vie, located at 600 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, PA 19130.

Highlights of the evening include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, live and silent auctions, as well as inspiring stories, art and performances from Gesu School students.

Gesu’s Spirit Medal will be presented to James F. Higgins, a Gesu School graduate (’45), professor at Holy Family University and member of Gesu’s board and committees, and H. Chase Lenfest, a well-respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, who has been supporting multiple programs at Gesu School for nearly two decades.

Related Posts

Priest to be presented with Gesu Spirit Medal Gesu School raises more than $371,000 at Annual Fundraising Gala School District of Philadelphia hosts Back to School Education Day
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Health

May is Stroke Awareness Month

May 5, 2017

Five facts about strokes that could save your life BPT Chances are you know someone who has...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Should all baby boomers get tested for Hepatitis C?

May 5, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I’ve recently read that all baby boomers should get tested for hepatitis C. Is...

Beauty

The dos and don’ts of contemporary etiquette will make your high school prom night one to remember

May 5, 2017

By Leah Fletcher High school proms have changed just as the times have. While today’s proms vary...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of May 7

May 5, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs:  The West Coast is cutting-edge (or so those of us who live...

Color Of Money

Councilwoman Bass praises Committee Action to remove Wells Fargo as City Depository

May 5, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Cindy Bass City Council’s Committee on Finance on Monday, voted unanimously to approve legislation to...

Entertainment

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, wife Ciara welcome baby girl

May 5, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Russell Wilson and wife Ciara (Helga Esteb/shutterstock) associated press Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff