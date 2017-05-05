Gesu School hosts Annual Gala to empower North Philadelphia’s children through quality education

Gesu School will host its annual fundraising Gala on May 11 to empower North Philadelphia’s children to break the cycle of poverty and violence through a quality education. The Gesu Gala supports forward-thinking academic and extracurricular programming that molds students’ skills and stretches their abilities.

Many families in Philadelphia are faced with the reality that their child will attend one of the worst performing schools in the state. Thanks to the more than $371,000 raised at last year’s Gesu Gala, 450 families were able to set their children on a path to a brighter future.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 11 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Vie, located at 600 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, PA 19130.

Highlights of the evening include cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, dinner, live and silent auctions, as well as inspiring stories, art and performances from Gesu School students.

Gesu’s Spirit Medal will be presented to James F. Higgins, a Gesu School graduate (’45), professor at Holy Family University and member of Gesu’s board and committees, and H. Chase Lenfest, a well-respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, who has been supporting multiple programs at Gesu School for nearly two decades.