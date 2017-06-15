Gesu School celebrates the graduation of 44 bright minds

ABOVE PHOTO: Gesu School Class of 2017 at The Church of the Gesu. (Photo: Sabina Louise Pierce)

Distinguished alumnus Daryl Shore ’94 highlights momentous occasion as commencement speaker

On June 7, the Gesu School celebrated the graduation of another accomplished class of students. As Philadelphia’s first independent Catholic elementary school, Gesu serves students in six North Philadelphia ZIP codes, including three of the poorest ZIP codes in Philadelphia, and has led the way in providing exceptional inner-city education.

“It’s always bittersweet to see another class of Gesu students graduate. They have all made their mark on our school and will be missed,” said Bryan Carter, the school’s president and CEO. “I look forward to seeing the wonderful accomplishments and achievements sure to populate their bright futures as they go on to some of Philadelphia’s most respected high schools, including Germantown Friends School, St. Joseph’s Prep, and Cristo Rey Philadelphia High School.”

Accomplished alumnus Daryl Shore ’94 served as the school’s commencement speaker. Shore’s time at Gesu propelled him to unprecedented success following graduation. Excelling at the prestigious Westtown School, he went on to receive advanced degrees from Johns Hopkins and Clark Atlanta, as well as a B.A. from Emory. Having assumed leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and Prudential Financial, Shore tirelessly gives back, both in his professional capacity rejuvenating troubled neighborhoods and in his personal work, including his role as a Gesu School Board Member.

“I’m honored to be this year’s commencement speaker, and proud of the amazing graduates themselves,” said Shore. “I can honestly say that my time at Gesu changed my life for the better, helping me to apply myself and embrace new opportunities. I can’t wait to see what’s in store for these promising students.”

In Philadelphia, only approximately 65 percent of students attending public high school school graduate in four years. At Gesu School, on average, 90 percent of alumni graduate high school on time, and of those graduates, 86 percent go on to college or post-secondary education. Recognized as a national model for inner-city education, Gesu School educates a mostly non-Catholic student body that is 99 percent African-American and proves that its model for quality, innovative education works.

For more information about Gesu School visit www.GesuSchool.org.