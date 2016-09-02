By Stephanie Montague

I recently embarked on a change in my life.

But let’s face it…starting is often the easy part.. Who among us hasn’t said “I’m start my new diet…on Monday”after eating as if we’ll never see food again. We load up on all the things we love because the sound of the word “diet” denotes deprivation. Your body says you can’t have that delicious, cheese dripping, sugar laden, creamy ice cream, double chocolate, deep fried whatever….

I know I’ve made you hungry…me too. I digress.

We want to undo all of bad habits that find us weighing, looking, or feeling a way that we don’t like for ourselves overnight. We rush out to the grocery store and load up on all the healthy stuff we can find. There we are with our trunk full of earthy goodness as we drive past our old hang outs. We keep driving knowing that we have made a commitment to ourselves and the $100 plus dollars of groceries is pushing us forward. The start is strong!

Sometimes we make the declaration…” I’m going back to the gym.”. We get a friend and we both say we have to make a change. We get our outfits on, earphones, bottles of water and off we go to the gym. We do our thing, high five each other and make promises of exercising daily together. We are going to be a team. The start is strong!

These are just two example the start could be anything…from writing a book to being more focused on the job. We’ve pumped ourselves up and made the first step. Some will say that the first step is the harder and I agree, it very well can be difficult. However, I think the day one is easy…it’s all the other days in between that pull at us that are the hardest.

What does it take to finish strong?

I am no guru. What I have done is taken stock of my own life and there have been times where I have finished strong and other times where I’ve gotten half way and just parked. Parking is costly.

I love the speaker Les Brown. He talked about parking at a certain point in his life. He was going through a painful time and he realized he just parked. He wasn’t doing what he had been doing before this painful moment. He allowed life circumstances to derail him.

We have all been there. We typically don’t realize how long we’ve been inactive. Time passes by and if we are fortunate you wake up and realize it isn’t too late.

We all start with excitement. We tell folks what we are going to do. We launch out and start that new program, that new project or whatever the new goal or dream is. But somewhere in there we hit this snag…a bump in the road. Sometimes the duties of family begin to take a toll and we really have to be there for them. Maybe you’re physically beat. You feel that the gym really isn’t your friend…and the scale has bailed on you no matter what you seem to do. You’re working your business on the side, but suddenly the customers dry up and seems like it just wasn’t worth it. How do I keep going? How do I finish strong?

Let us remember this one thing…the biggest commitment you’ll make is the one you make to yourself. You owe it to yourself to be the success you believe yourself to be. If you give up…you give up on you. No one else is going to make sure you finish strong. You actually have to do the hard work. Know that God is right there wanting the best for you. Philippians 1:6 (ESV) “ And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.” 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV) “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” Faith is the key substance. Keep the faith. Hold fast to the profession of success! Keep the belief daily. Encourage yourself knowing that you will have the expected end!

We can do it! We can and will finish strong. Philippians 4:13 says, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Ask Him for the strength to keep going! He will give you that boost to stay up later to complete that project. He will give you the boost to finish that time at the gym. We are blessed with these desires and He is there to strengthen that goal.

You don’t have to get from point A to point Z on Day One. Just do at least one thing every day towards your goal. It’s one meal at a time. One phone call at a time. One page at a time. One walk around the block at time. Just one at a time. Keep moving forward. There is no parking on this path.

Finish strong.