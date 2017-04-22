Church of the Advocate seeks volunteer docents: Telling our story

ABOVE PHOTO: Church of the Advocate

The Historic Church of the Advocate is now accepting applications for volunteer docents to conduct tours of its grand scale architecture, inspiring collection of large and vivid Black history murals, and the work of the late Fr. Paul Washington and others who made this church both a sanctuary and strategic center.

Docents act as the bridge between Advocate visitors and this National Historic Landmark and inspire others to tell the story central to Philadelphia and national history.

Docent training classes will be held over two days, Wednesday, April 26th from 6PM – 8PM and Saturday, April 29th from 11am-1pm at the Church of the Advocate, 1801 W. Diamond Street. Please be prepared to attend both days.

There is no cost to attend this program and docents need no prior experience in art, history, or humanities to apply. To be a great docent, one should be enthusiastic, open to learn, flexible, and committed.

All interested individuals can contact the office at 215-978-8000 or secretary@churchoftheadvocate.org. Applicants must be 18 years and older. To learn more about the Church of the Advocate visit our website at www.churchoftheadvocate.org.