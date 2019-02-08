ASALH holds annual Black History and Proclamation Ceremony at Berean Presbyterian Church

Members of the Philadelphia Heritage Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) will hold their annual Black History and Proclamation Ceremony at the historic Berean Presbyterian Church, 2101 North Broad Street, Philadelphia PA 19122 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from Noon-3:00 PM.

ASALH’s 2019 theme entitled, “Black Migrations” emphasizes the movement of people of African descent to new destinations and subsequently to new social realities. While inclusive of earlier centuries, this theme focuses especially on the twentieth century through today.

Beginning in the early decades of the twentieth century, the Great Migration of 1915 was the first exodus of African-Americans from the South to Northern cities such as Philadelphia.

The second migration, during the 1940s, saw another wave of African-Americans relocating from Southern farms to Northern cities: from the South to the Northeast, Midwest, and West, from the Caribbean to the United States.

ASALH Philadelphia Heritage program will focus on the Great Migration to Philadelphia and its impact on ordinary citizens of North Philadelphia. In addition, they will have the Athletic Dance Crew from the Athletic Recreation Center, located at 26th and Master Streets. Tafari Nobles-El is the director of the Athletic Dance Crew.

Also included in the program is a musical tribute and vendors will be available. The ASALH Philadelphia Heritage members are hard at work to plan an informative program for ages 5 and up.

In addition, ASALH is the clearinghouse for the “1619-2019: 400 Year of Perseverances” community events: https://asalh.org/400-years/

The 400th Commemoration of the arrival of Africans in the first permanent English Colony in North America highlights the perseverance of Africans from 1619 to the present. The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH) views the 400th Commemoration as an event of historic importance for ALL people, but especially those of African descent. Each year ASALH establishes a Black History Theme.

This commemoration speaks directly to ASALH’s selected annual Black History theme for 2019 “Black Migrations.”