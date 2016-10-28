Image

2:01 PM / Friday October 28, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
28 Oct 2016

Youngblood announces $225,000 state grant to purchase, preserve Old Tennis Court Farm property

local_10-30-16d
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 28, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Rep. Rosita Youngblood  (Background Photo credit: gmm.gfnet.org)

A .65-acre Philadelphia parcel used as a community garden will be maintained as open space due to a $225,000 state grant announced today by state Rep. Rosita C. Youngblood, D-Phila.

Youngblood said she strongly supported and advocated for the “Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program” funds through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) because the current owner, Germantown Friends School, planned to put the Old Tennis Court Farm property up for sale.

“This parcel has provided many social and environmental benefits for years, so the logical choice is to preserve it as a highly valued community asset,” Youngblood said. “This state funding will help the Natural Lands Trust Inc. acquire the property to ensure and maintain its current nature.”

Image

Youngblood said the tract has added positive impact on the 198th Legislative District because it’s been successfully used as a community garden and neighborhood gathering place for six consecutive years.

Mark Kearney, co-president of the Friends of Cloverly Park and one of the lead organizers of the Old Tennis Court Farm Protection Project, said the group is very grateful for the grant.

“It recognizes and honors the community’s desire to acquire the former site of the Old Tennis Court Farm, preserve it from development and return it to use as productive greenspace,” Kearney said. “We appreciate the support and encouragement that Representative Youngblood and other elected officials, community organizations and community members have voiced for this project. We look forward to reactivating the Old Tennis Court Farm as a community garden for the residents of the surrounding neighborhoods and as a source of fresh, organic produce for local food security programs.”

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the state Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus packages.

Unique among state agencies in structure and scope, the CFA has seven board members: four legislative appointees, and the secretaries of DCED, the Office of the Budget and the Department of Banking. Project approval requires five affirmative votes, four of which must come from legislative appointees.

Related Posts

local_07-17-16cBrown: Fairmont Park getting $180,000 in state grant for revitalization Youngblood: Philly casino interest high, competitive process good for city Youngblood votes against bill that would disenfranchise many voters
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

“See no evil, hear no evil”

oasis_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

By Stephanie Montague I had a friend with a daughter who was a little girl at the...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines designed specifically for seniors

seniors_10-09-16a

October 7, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, Are there any specific flu shots that are better suited for seniors? I just...

Travel

Celebrate 100 years of majesty with a visit to a National Park

travel_10-23-16b

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  A road through the California Redwood forests  (Photo: Sam Strickler / shutterstock.com) Insider tips for a...

Style

Why do some beauty salons seem recession-proof despite economic downturns?

style_10-16-16a

October 15, 2016

By Leah Fletcher When the bottom fell out of the economy a few years ago, woman like...

Color Of Money

National Association of Black Journalists projects to end 2016 with over a million dollar surplus

money_10-23-16a

October 21, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  NABJ President Sarah Glover speaks to attendees at this year’s NABJ/NAHJ Convention.  (Photo courtesy: NABJ)...

Entertainment

Inferno: Hanks and Howard Collaborate on Another Adaptation of a Dan Brown Best Seller

enter_10-26-16b

October 26, 2016

Film Review by Kam Williams Dan Brown is the author of a quartet of best-selling mysteries featuring...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff