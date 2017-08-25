Image

10:10 PM / Friday August 25, 2017

PA529
25 Aug 2017

Yo Philly! Pay your parking meter remotely, PPA announces return of meterUP app

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 25, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

After a temporary suspension, the Philadelphia Parking Authority is pleased to announce the return of its hugely popular “meterUP” pay-by-phone parking service.

The “meterUP” app will allow drivers to pay for parking with a smart phone and electronically add more time remotely. It began in November of 2015 and was temporarily suspended in April when the PPA’s former service provider unexpectedly closed shop due to financial problems, forcing the agency to temporarily suspend the app and issue an immediate RFP (Request for Proposals) for another service provider.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority board approved a new vendor this week for the new mobile parking payment application – which will continue to be called “meterUP.” The new vendor is ParkMobile, LLC. ParkMobile has multiple years experience in this industry and is the vendor to many large cities throughout the United States, including New York City, Denver, Dallas, DC, and Miami.

Executive Director Clarena Tolson said, “after the success of the previous “meterUP” pilot program, the PPA is excited to offer this very popular paying option to the riding public again. The application was highly embraced when offered in the past, so we felt it was imperative that we offer this method of payment as soon as possible.”

Image

The new vendor has sixty days from the implementation of the contract to roll out the first three phases. The initial three roll-out phases include Center City Core and Fringe, University City and all three rail stations, including Fox Chase, Torresdale and Fern Rock. The PPA anticipates that the app will be available for use by mid to late fall of this year.

When first initiated, “meterUP” was hailed as another PPA technological innovation aimed at improving customer service and convenience for motorists parking in Philadelphia.

In announcing the selection of the new vendor, PPA Executive Director Clarena Tolson said, “We are very pleased “meterUP” will be back in business shortly and we apologize for any inconvenience the temporary suspension may have caused our customers. People can now get back to the convenience of electronically adding more time remotely for parking.”

Customers will be required to download the new “meterUP” application.

Related Posts

Town Hall meeting to discuss Phila. Parking Authority (PPA), Oct. 16 AFSCME District Council 33 announces contract settlement with Philadelphia Parking Authority City of Philadelphia announces mobile app to access L&I property data
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Viola Davis celebrated her birthday with the cast and crew of “How To Get Away With Murder”

August 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Viola Davis (Jaguar PS / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Tongues are wagging that Viola...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to stop unwanted junk mail and guard against mail fraud

August 24, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, My elderly father gets over 100 pieces of junk mail every week, and I...

Food And Beverage

Rooting for potatoes: The spud makes a comeback

August 24, 2017

NewsUSA Forget low-carb diets and Atkins; those sweet, succulent spuds are once again finding their place among...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of August 27

August 24, 2017

All Signs: OMG! The countdown has begun. “Back to school” is Tuesday, Sept. 5. We have one...

Health

Record $417M award in lawsuit linking baby powder to cancer

August 24, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Business Insider   By Michael Balsamo Associated Press LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles jury...

Oasis

This time, things will work out

August 24, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs diannahobbs.com The Hobbs children love to reminisce. A while ago, they felt like strolling...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff