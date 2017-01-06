Image

6:39 PM / Friday January 6, 2017

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
6 Jan 2017

WURD Radio updates programming lineup for the New Year

January 6, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

Millennial-targeted evening programming rounds out 2017 schedule

Image

WURD Radio, owner and operator of 900AM-WURD, Pennsylvania’s only Black talk radio station, today announced a new weekday evening lineup for 2017.

The most notable update is the launch of The Lounge (7 p.m. – 10 p.m. weeknights), a daily wrap-up formatted program tailored primarily to millennials, treating listeners to a digest of the top pop culture, politics, and sports headlines. The show is hosted by Keaton Nichols, co-creator of the successful “WURD Up” show and former producer of the station’s popular morning drive-time news program, “Wake Up With WURD.”

In addition, 900AM-WURD’s new lineup reflects the return of the rebroadcasts of “Wake Up With WURD” and “The MOJO,” beginning at 10 p.m. – an overnight repeat block favorite with local listeners on the late-night shift.

local_01-08-17csm01The full, updated schedule is viewable at 900amwurd.com. Most weekday shows remain in their current timeslots, including news and information staples “Daybreak at WURD,” hosted by Thera Martin (6 a.m. – 7 a.m.); “Wake Up With WURD,” hosted by Solomon Jones (7 a.m. – 10 a.m.); “The MOJO,” hosted by Stef Renée (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.); and “The Nick Taliaferro Show” (Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.).

Also returning on weekdays are regulars “Keepin’ it Real with Rev. Al Sharpton” (Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.); “Talking Drumline,” hosted by Barbara Grant (Monday, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.); “The Shomari Show,” hosted by Brother Shomari (Friday, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.); “Laborers Live,” hosted by organized labor leaders Sam Staten Jr., Juan Ramos & Ryan Boyer (Friday, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.); and “Urban Insight,” hosted by Rev. Dr. Mark Kelly Tyler (Friday, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.).

For more information about WURD’s on air, online and in the community programs, please visit 900amwurd.com and follow 900AMWURD on Facebook, Twitter, Periscope,  Tumblr, YouTube and SoundCloud. Tune in at 900AM in the Philadelphia area and worldwide at 900amwurd.com or on the 900AMWURD app for Android or iPhone.

