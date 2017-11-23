Image

7:21 PM / Thursday November 23, 2017

PA529
23 Nov 2017

Women of City Council Issue Statement Condemning Sexual Misconduct Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 23, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

(PHILADELPHIA) November 21, 2017 – Amid sexual harassment allegations, Philadelphia City Councilwomen Blondell Reynolds Brown (At Large), Jannie L. Blackwell (3rd District), Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (7th District), Cherelle L. Parker (9th District), Cindy Bass (8th District) and Helen Gym (At Large) issued a statement condemning sexual misconduct:

“The Women of City Council stand in solidarity with all citizens across the City that have suffered from or been a victim of sexual harassment, assault and predatory behavior in the workplace. We believe women and do not question their stories or perpetuate sexual harassment and rape culture by attempting to invalidate the credibility or character of those that have come forward and reported unacceptable behavior by individuals in positions of power.

We encourage all victims to step forward and speak their truth. Together we can shed light on the larger systemic issues of sexual harassment, sexism, and abuse of power. Together we will work towards restorative justice for those negatively impacted by individuals under the pretense that they are above reproach.

Image

We the women of City Council believe that the time is ripe for mandatory sexual harassment training for all City of Philadelphia employees.”

Related Posts

Congressman sued for sexual harassment City Council passes Bill to create Commission for Women Film producer Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co. amid sexual abuse and harrassment allegations
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the AMAs while her mother, Diana Ross took the stage for a rare performance

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Tracee Ellis Ross  ( Photo:  Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock.com) By Florence Anthony Congrats to Kevin...

Seniors

Protect your health and your card

November 22, 2017

Making the most of Medicare Open Enrollment   Family Features Eating well and regular exercise are part...

Food And Beverage

Helpful Holiday Recipes for the Home Chef

November 22, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Milo’s Sweet Tea Turkey Brine (Photo courtesy of Getty Images) Family Features With everything that goes into...

Commentary

Trump’s assault on Barack Obama’s legacy will fail

November 22, 2017

By Jesse Jackson TriceEdneyWire.com Donald Trump defines his administration as against all things Obama. Beneath the current...

Health

Control your diabetes while controlling costs

November 22, 2017

BPT Controlling the “ABCs of diabetes,” namely A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol levels, is difficult enough, but...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Nov. 26

November 22, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff