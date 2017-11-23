Women of City Council Issue Statement Condemning Sexual Misconduct Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

(PHILADELPHIA) November 21, 2017 – Amid sexual harassment allegations, Philadelphia City Councilwomen Blondell Reynolds Brown (At Large), Jannie L. Blackwell (3rd District), Maria Quiñones-Sánchez (7th District), Cherelle L. Parker (9th District), Cindy Bass (8th District) and Helen Gym (At Large) issued a statement condemning sexual misconduct:

“The Women of City Council stand in solidarity with all citizens across the City that have suffered from or been a victim of sexual harassment, assault and predatory behavior in the workplace. We believe women and do not question their stories or perpetuate sexual harassment and rape culture by attempting to invalidate the credibility or character of those that have come forward and reported unacceptable behavior by individuals in positions of power.

We encourage all victims to step forward and speak their truth. Together we can shed light on the larger systemic issues of sexual harassment, sexism, and abuse of power. Together we will work towards restorative justice for those negatively impacted by individuals under the pretense that they are above reproach.

We the women of City Council believe that the time is ripe for mandatory sexual harassment training for all City of Philadelphia employees.”