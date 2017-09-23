Image

7:31 PM / Saturday September 23, 2017

PA529
23 Sep 2017

Wawa now delivers

September 23, 2017

NBC10–You can now get a Shorti, iced tea and chips delivered right to your front door thanks to a new delivery service launched by Wawa this week.

The Delaware County-based convenience chain teamed up with GrubHub to offer online ordering and delivery.

Four stores — two in Philadelphia and two in the suburbs — are currently offering the service:

Academy and Grant
21st and Hamilton
Ardmore
Bethlehem

More stores will be added in the future, according to Wawa’s website.

Wawa & @Grubhub are delivering your favorites from select stores, including one near you!

Most Wawa made-to-order staples are on the online menu including breakfast foods, hoagies, teas, coffees, smoothies as well as snacks like chips.

Orders must total $10 or more and there’s a $1.99 delivery fee. You can order by going to WawaDelivery.com or directly through GrubHub.

Wawa joins another fast food chain in the delivery game: McDonald’s. The Golden Arches and Uber Eats launched delivery in Philadelphia in June.

 

 

