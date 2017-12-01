VIDEO: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, City Council honor Jerry Mondesire and 25 Years of The SUN
Recent News
Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, their official titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex
November 30, 2017
ABOVE PHOTO: Meghan Markle (Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com) By Florence Anthony Now being referred to as “Our Black...
Savvy Senior: Recognizing and treating depression in retirement
November 30, 2017
Dear Savvy Senior, Since retiring a few years ago, my husband has become increasingly irritable and apathetic....
A festive meal to remember
December 1, 2017
Family Features Make your perfect holiday story complete by serving one of the best holiday dinners you’ve...
Ball: Good or bad for Black fathers?
November 30, 2017
ABOVE PHOTO: Former UCLA player Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar...
Infertility guidance begins with healthcare providers
November 30, 2017
NewsUSA Infertility can be a difficult topic to understand for couples trying to conceive a child. Many...
SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 3
November 30, 2017
All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...
Leave a Comment