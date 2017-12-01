Image

VIDEO: Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, City Council honor Jerry Mondesire and 25 Years of The SUN

Autism Speaks

Go With The-Flo

Once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, their official titles will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Meghan Markle (Kathy Hutchins/shutterstock.com)   By Florence Anthony Now being referred to as “Our Black...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Recognizing and treating depression in retirement

November 30, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, Since retiring a few years ago, my husband has become increasingly irritable and apathetic....

Food And Beverage

A festive meal to remember

December 1, 2017

Family Features Make your perfect holiday story complete by serving one of the best holiday dinners you’ve...

Commentary

Ball: Good or bad for Black fathers?

November 30, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Former UCLA player Lonzo Ball (2) greets his brother LiAngelo Ball, left, and father LaVar...

Health

Infertility guidance begins with healthcare providers

November 30, 2017

NewsUSA Infertility can be a difficult topic to understand for couples trying to conceive a child. Many...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of Dec. 3

November 30, 2017

All Signs: This week the Sun, Mercury, Venus and Saturn are all in Sagittarius. Yowsers! Let’s all...

Stop Texting Accidents

