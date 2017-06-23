Valley Youth House receives $10,000 grant from Lincoln Financial Foundation for Supportive Housing Program

Valley Youth House (VYH) has received a $10,000 grant for their Supportive Housing Program for Homeless Transition Age Young Adults. This grant was made possible with generous support from Lincoln Financial Foundation.

Valley Youth House’s Philadelphia Supportive Housing Program provides leasing and supportive services to homeless young adults (ages 18 to 24) who have aged out of the child welfare or foster care systems, many who are parenting. The targeted youth, while legally adults, are unprepared to live independently. Many have a history of abuse or neglect, instability, co-occurring physical or mental health disorders, and past trauma that often leads to difficulty in forming trusting relationships with adults.

With the assistance of agency staff, clients develop an individualized plan that outlines what they need to do in order to transition successfully to permanent housing and gainful employment. The process begins with an assessment of baseline levels in the areas of education, employment, life skills proficiency, and social/interpersonal skill development, and then establishes a plan to achieve the goals for each focus area.

The program pays leasing and utility costs up to the fair market value for three to 24 months. Basic furnishings are provided. Clients live alone, with a roommate or their children in designated apartments throughout Philadelphia. Clients identify the neighborhood where they want to live, and the Counselor assists with identifying safe, accessible units.

Counselors assist clients in the job search process and employment retention. They help clients to identify a career plan to transition from minimum wage to a living wage. Clients participate in weekly employment workshops which include job search process, mock interviews, and resume reviews.

Lincoln Financial Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Lincoln Financial Group, believes in empowering people to live greater lives, which advances culture and empowers greater positive change. The grant is part of Lincoln Financial’s annual $10 million investment in its local communities’ youth education, economic and workforce development, human well-being and arts programs.

About Valley Youth House

Valley Youth House (valleyyouthhouse.org) does more than just provide homes for Pennsylvania’s vulnerable, abused and homeless youth. We partner with thousands of individuals each year to build a solid foundation for young people and their families. With dedicated street outreach, housing, counseling, skills training, health, prevention, and intervention services, we empower resilient young people in establishing promising futures.

For more information, please contact: Emily Conners, Valley Youth House Development Officer; econners@valleyyouthhouse.org or 610-820-0166.