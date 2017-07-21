Twelfth Annual ‘Fit for Eternity’ Walk/Run and Third Annual Northwest Community Fest

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church members and other groups will once again put on their best running/walking gear and tackle the 5 -mile route from Enon West to Enon East, commemorating the Baptist tradition of marching from the site of the old church building to the site of the new church building.

The community focused “Fit For Eternity” Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 8:00am. Registration begins at 5:30am at 230 W. Coulter Street. The Fit For Eternity Walk/Run features more than 1,000 Enon members, friends, and participants. Whether you walk or run, please join us for this time honored tradition.

All proceeds from the Walk/Run will benefit Center in the Park, a non-profit founded in 1968 which primarily focuses on the needs of seniors, and the American Diabetes Association (ADA), a US based organization working to help and educate those affected with the disease.

Also, on Saturday, July 22, from 4:00pm – 8:00pm, join Enon for the Northwest Community Fest held at 8100 block of Pickering Street (between Vernon Road & Mt. Pleasant Avenue).

The event will feature food curated by the Night Market of Philadelphia, an antique car show, live entertainment, children’s activities, merchandise vendors, game trucks, and much more.

Proceeds from the Northwest Community Fest will support the Wissahickon Boys and Girls Club.