Image

3:51 PM / Friday October 7, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
7 Oct 2016

The Liaison

local_10-09-16a
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 7, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  Omarosa Manigault  (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com)

By Denise Clay

Omarosa.

There aren’t a whole lot of people in politics who are better known by just one name, but Omarosa Manigault is one of them.

Image

The Director of African American Outreach for Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has probably one of the toughest jobs in politics: convincing the African American community that her candidate is a viable alternative to Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

While she’s best known for her participation on Trump’s reality show, “The Apprentice”, Manigault has a political background. Before becoming Trump’s liaison to the Black community, Manigault was a board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. She also spent some time in the Clinton Administration, working for Vice President Al Gore and the Commerce Department.

Manigault was in town last week to open a campaign office on South Street for the Trump campaign. In a brief interview with the SUN, she talked about her work with the campaign, her plans for reaching out to Black voters, and why Trump might not be completely wrong when he talks about the issues befalling Black neighborhoods.

SUN: Thank you so much for your time today, Omarosa. I understand that you’re in the area to open up a new campaign office. As the Trump campaign’s Director of African American Outreach, what kind of response have you and by extention the campaign, been getting here in Philadelphia area?

OM: We’ve brought the campaign to Philadelphia and we think we’re getting a great response.   The Democrats have been taking the African American vote for granted. Traditionally, Republicans haven’t gone after this vote, but Donald Trump is. And he’ll get it because Donald Trump is about getting things done.

SUN: I have to be honest with you. I get that this is the message you’re trying to send, but for many of my readers, that’s not the message that the Trump campaign is sending. Many of them feel insulted by remarks that Trump has made about the African American community. How do you get past that?

OM: I think we get past that by asking “Are you better off than you were seven years ago?” There are a lot of bad things going on in the African American community and it’s unacceptable. Philadelphians have been impacted by the influx of guns and drugs. Trump has gone into places like Chicago, where a bus driver was shot and almost killed while he was driving. I’m from Youngstown, Ohio, and we have guns and drugs and gangs there. There’s poverty and despair in Black communties. What have Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Rahm Emanuel done for Black people?

Hillary Clinton says the right things, but Trump gets things done.

SUN: Most of America connects you to Donald Trump through your appearances on “The Apprentice”…

OM: That was 13 years ago! I’ve done a lot of work with the National Coalition for Diversity and that’s how I got this position. It was because I was so successful with that…have you done your research…?

SUN: I know that this was 13 years ago, ma’am, but the reason I’m asking this question is because I wanted to know if was your personal connection to Donald Trump that made you take on this job and how important do you think what you’re doing is for African Americans in the long run?

OM: I’m doing this because I think that anytime African Americans or any other group votes for one party 90 percent of the time, you’re going to get taken for granted. We need to be at all of the tables. We need to make sure that the voices of Black people are heard. That’s important. It’s political suicide not to do that.

SUN: Thank you so much for your time.

OM: Thank you.

Related Posts

Bernie Sanders supporters protest police brutality Tuesday July 26 outside of Democratic National Convention. Photo credit: Monica PetersDNC Day 2: Bernie, Bust or Trump—Sanders supporters still not sold on Clinton, would consider Trump Hillary Rodham Clinton,FBI says it won’t recommend charges in Clinton email matter local_08-21-16aaStronger Together
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

A Cup of Inspiration: Stop focusing on what you see…

oasis_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  I even took a picture of it to show you how pleasing it was to...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How and when to apply for Social Security retirement benefits

seniors_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What is the easiest way to apply for my Social Security retirement benefits, and...

Travel

New African American History Museum expected to boost Black tourism in DC

travel_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Smithsonian’s Museum of African American History and Culture  (Brian Pirwin / shutterstock) By Barrington M....

Style

Preparing Faux locs with marley hair

style_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

Faux Locs: The look of natural locks minus the time of growing them yourself By Leah Fletcher...

Color Of Money

Tips to stop drafts, save money and improve your home

money_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Fireplace Plug blocks energy loss, drafts, noise, odors, insects, and fits most any fireplace....

Entertainment

Bill Nunn, actor/activist in “Do the Right Thing,” dead at 63

enter_10-02-16a

September 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Actor Bill Nunn attends the 25th anniversary screening of ‘Do The Right Thing’ at the...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff