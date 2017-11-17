Image

2:49 PM / Friday November 17, 2017

PA529
17 Nov 2017

The Talk’ unveils singer and actress Eve as new host

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 17, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Eve  (Editorial credit:  / Shutterstock.com)

 

By Mark Kennedy

associated press

NEW YORK — Philly native, musician and actress Eve has been unveiled as a new permanent host of CBS’ “The Talk,” joining Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Eve, whose full name is Eve Jeffers Cooper, replaces Aisha Tyler on the show. The Grammy winner is best known for her hit “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” a duet with Gwen Stefani, her TV sitcom “Eve” and appearances in the “Barbershop” films.

Image

Angelica McDaniel, an executive vice president at CBS, called Eve an “accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and stepmother” who will add “a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

Related Posts

Philly’s own Eve Officially Joins as co-host of CBS “The Talk” Singer/actress Christina Milian snags ‘Voice’ gig First World Theatre Ensemble presents ‘It’s all about Eve’ season of plays
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

CeCe Winans accepts the Spirit Award at Lisa Collins’ 20th Annual “First Ladies High Tea”

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  CeCe Winans (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Lisa Collins’ 20th...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Assistance dogs provide help and love

November 16, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior What can you tell me about assistance dogs for people with disabilities? My sister,...

Food And Beverage

A Very Versatile Holiday

November 16, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Cola and Brown Sugar Glazed Ham   Family Features When planning this year’s holiday menu,...

Entertainment

Debate over Ken Burns Civil War doc continues over decades

November 16, 2017

By Hillel Italie associated press NEW YORK — From the time it aired nearly 30 years ago,...

Health

Simple ways to follow a low-glycemic eating plan for better health

November 16, 2017

BPT Adopting a diet that mainly consists of foods ranking low on the Glycemic Index (GI) can...

Oasis

God won’t let you be defeated

November 16, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs In my most recent YouTube family vlog (I love that you’re subscribing!), as I...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff