8:50 AM / Sunday June 4, 2017

3 Jun 2017

Suspect in Custody in Stabbing of City Councilman in Southwest Philadelphia

June 3, 2017

NBC 10–A young man who police believe may be homeless is in custody and is expected to be charged Saturday in connection to the stabbing and attempted robbery of Philadelphia Councilman David Oh earlier in the week.

Shawn Yarbray, 24, was identified as the suspect in the attack Wednesday night outside Oh’s home in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, police said. He turned himself in to police Saturday morning.

Oh was briefly hospitalized after he suffered a knife wound to his side, but the Republican at-large councilman was back at work less than 48 hours after the injury.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff