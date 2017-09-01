Supper Sessions returns next Tuesday!

Back on the scene, crispy and clean: it’s Supper Sessions on the Avenue.

Every Tuesday in September, plan on pulling up a chair and staying a while, as the 7100 block of Germantown Avenue becomes the outdoor pedestrian ramble Mt. Airy and Philadelphia deserve.

As you know, the block features nine restaurants and bars, all of whom will come out into the street with tables, chairs, service, and a smile, and some will feature dinner and drink specials each week.

We’ll also have two rotating food trucks each week, a family-friendly movie, story time and activities for kids, activities for adults too, and some of the non-culinary businesses on the block will stay open late.