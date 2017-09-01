Image

5:24 PM / Friday September 1, 2017

1 Sep 2017

Supper Sessions returns next Tuesday!

September 1, 2017

Back on the scene, crispy and clean: it’s Supper Sessions on the Avenue.

Every Tuesday in September, plan on pulling up a chair and staying a while, as the 7100 block of Germantown Avenue becomes the outdoor pedestrian ramble Mt. Airy and Philadelphia deserve.

As you know, the block features nine restaurants and bars, all of whom will come out into the street with tables, chairs, service, and a smile, and some will feature dinner and drink specials each week.

Image

We’ll also have two rotating food trucks each week, a family-friendly movie, story time and activities for kids, activities for adults too, and some of the non-culinary businesses on the block will stay open late.

