2:32 PM / Tuesday August 22, 2017

22 Aug 2017

Sunoco to lay off nearly 100 in Philly region

August 22, 2017

Sunoco’s $3.3 billion sale of 1,100 convenience stores to 7-Eleven will impact nearly 100 employees in the region.

According to a notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, Sunoco LP will lay off 94 employees located at its Newtown Square office by mid-to-late October.

The layoffs come not long before Sunoco is expected to close its deal with 7-Eleven’s Japanese parent company Seven & I Holdings by the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 following regulatory approval, Sunoco spokesperson Alyson Gomez said in an email.

Image

“With the sale of our company-owned retail stores, Sunoco LP is concentrating our business model around a simplified wholesale business that provides significant scale and cost efficiencies,” her statement read.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff