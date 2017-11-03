Image

4:46 PM / Friday November 3, 2017

PA529
3 Nov 2017

Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to be moved

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 3, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) –The City of Philadelphia announced Friday that the controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo will be moved.

Image

However, the new location has yet to be determined.

The statue currently stands on the Thomas Paine Plaza in front of the Municipal Services building.

The city said the decision came after 4,000 submissions came in following their call to the public for help in deciding the statue’s fate.

Rizzo served as mayor from 1972 to 1980 and his critics argue that he led a corrupt police department that alienated minorities. Supporters see him as a native everyman who spoke his mind.

The statue had been the target of vandals in recent months.

Related Posts

Mayor Kenney: Time to discuss future of Rizzo statue Mayor Kenney: Time to discuss future of Rizzo statue Rizzo statue vandalized, now cleaned
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

3rd Annual Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival awards Edwina Findley for her contributions to film and television

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Edwina Findley  (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Michael Jackson is listed...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: How to search for forgotten 401(k) money

October 26, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, How do I find an old 401(k) that I think I contributed money to...

Food And Beverage

Warm up Fall meals with wine

October 26, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Slow Cooker Lamb Shank Stew   Family Features Fall is the perfect time to welcome...

Entertainment

New Jersey photo artist Bill Jones to be featured at New York Port Authority Bus Terminal

October 26, 2017

  ABOVE PHOTO:  An exhibit featuring the work of Keansburg, NJ resident and photo artist Bill Jones...

Health

Picking a health insurance plan? Prepare for the unexpected

October 26, 2017

BPT As many Americans know, fall is the season when we must select our health benefits for...

Oasis

God is putting the pieces together

October 26, 2017

By Dianna Hobbs I warned him but he didn’t listen. When the children cried and begged to...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff