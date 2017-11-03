Statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo to be moved

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) –The City of Philadelphia announced Friday that the controversial statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo will be moved.

However, the new location has yet to be determined.

The statue currently stands on the Thomas Paine Plaza in front of the Municipal Services building.

The city said the decision came after 4,000 submissions came in following their call to the public for help in deciding the statue’s fate.

Rizzo served as mayor from 1972 to 1980 and his critics argue that he led a corrupt police department that alienated minorities. Supporters see him as a native everyman who spoke his mind.

The statue had been the target of vandals in recent months.