State Rep. Solomon to sponsor Small Business Summit in Philly

Resources for small businesses and prospective entrepreneurs will be provided

State Rep. Jared Solomon will hold a Small Business Summit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15 at Al-Sham Restaurant, 6738 Bustleton Ave., to provide constituents the tools to start or grow small businesses.

“Over the past few months, many constituents have inquired about starting a business or expanding an existing one. In response to those inquiries, I decided to convene a summit to answer critical and practical questions about starting a business,” Solomon said. “There’s a wealth of resources available to help businesses that people aren’t aware of. This seminar will provide information on city, state and federal agencies and organizations that can help folks get on track and take advantage of these opportunities.”

During the event, attendees will hear from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Philadelphia Department of Commerce and local entrepreneurs. In addition, state and local agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations will be on hand to provide information about how to start and sustain a business and grant programs available for small-business owners.

“Small businesses drive the economy and informing constituents about what is involved in creating a small business could ultimately help drive jobs and grow our economy. I am a strong believer in empowerment and information dissemination.

We need to support the development of small businesses and the interest the local community has in this topic is encouraging,” Solomon said. “This seminar will be a one-stop shop for business resource information.”

Recently, Solomon helped Tomika Miles, owner of Journey Hair Salon on Castor Avenue, get $10,000 in grants to buy new equipment for her business.

More information can be obtained by calling Solomon’s district office at (215) 342-6340.