Image

11:13 AM / Saturday July 15, 2017

PA529
14 Jul 2017

State Rep. Solomon to sponsor Small Business Summit in Philly

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 14, 2017 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Rep. Jared Solomon (insert)

 

Resources for small businesses and prospective entrepreneurs will be provided

 

State Rep. Jared Solomon will hold a Small Business Summit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15 at Al-Sham Restaurant, 6738 Bustleton Ave., to provide constituents the tools to start or grow small businesses.

“Over the past few months, many constituents have inquired about starting a business or expanding an existing one. In response to those inquiries, I decided to convene a summit to answer critical and practical questions about starting a business,” Solomon said. “There’s a wealth of resources available to help businesses that people aren’t aware of. This seminar will provide information on city, state and federal agencies and organizations that can help folks get on track and take advantage of these opportunities.”

During the event, attendees will hear from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, the Philadelphia Department of Commerce and local entrepreneurs. In addition, state and local agencies, nonprofits, and other organizations will be on hand to provide information about how to start and sustain a business and grant programs available for small-business owners.

“Small businesses drive the economy and informing constituents about what is involved in creating a small business could ultimately help drive jobs and grow our economy. I am a strong believer in empowerment and information dissemination.

We need to support the development of small businesses and the interest the local community has in this topic is encouraging,” Solomon said. “This seminar will be a one-stop shop for business resource information.”

Recently, Solomon helped Tomika Miles, owner of Journey Hair Salon on Castor Avenue, get $10,000 in grants to buy new equipment for her business.

Image

More information can be obtained by calling Solomon’s district office at (215) 342-6340.

Related Posts

Parker to sponsor legal workshop June 2 CBS3 welcomes home Philly native Rahel Solomon Enter your business in the Black business directory for North Philadelphia
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Go With The-Flo

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary retraining order against her baby daddy Rob Kardashian

July 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO: Blac Chyna (Kathy Hutchins / shutterstock)   By Florence Anthony Reality starlet Blac Chyna was...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: New Medicare cards debut next year

July 14, 2017

Dear Savvy Senior, I just received my Medicare card in the mail and was surprised to see...

Diaspora

James Baldwin’s legacy continues to spark revolutionary fires in the minds of many

July 14, 2017

Author James Baldwin is pictured on a Harlem street in New York City, June 1963.  (AP Photo)  ...

Horoscopes

SUNscopes for the week of July 16

July 14, 2017

By Georgia Nicols All Signs: The predictions for this week are a bit like a weather forecast...

Health

Five eye health tips that are easy to visualize

July 14, 2017

BPT Writer Leigh Hunt once said, “The groundwork of all happiness is good health.” It’s a mantra...

Oasis

Council of Bishops issues open letter to NAACP regarding NAACP restructure, mission and relevance

July 14, 2017

The Council of Bishops of the African Methodist Episcopal Church writes to you to reaffirm our support...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff