Image

3:23 PM / Friday April 14, 2017

14 Apr 2017

Staff inspector Michael P. Cram appointed as acting Chief of County Detectives for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office

April 14, 2017

ABOVE PHOTO:  Michael P. Cram  (Photo: Twitter)

Image

Cram brings community, investigative, and more than 20 years of policing experience to the position

Philadelphia District Attorney R. Seth Williams announced Thursday the appointment of Staff Inspector Michael P. Cram as the Acting Chief of County Detectives for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office (DAO).

Before joining the DAO, Cram was the Police Staff Inspector for the Audits and Inspection Division of the Philadelphia Police Department, Police Captain for the 25th Philadelphia Police District (Feb. 2014 to March 2017), and Police Captain for the 26th Philadelphia Police District (from 2009 to 2014). While in these positions, Cram worked tirelessly to make the City of Philadelphia safer and improve the connection between the department and the community through social media and the creation new community groups and partnerships.

“Acting Chief Michael Cram, welcome to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, your years of leadership and community engagement, not to mention your military service, will be an enormous asset to the work we do each and every day here in the office,” said Williams. “I would also like to thank Philadelphia Police Commissioner Ross for allowing us to benefit from Inspector Cram’s leadership, and I applaud former Chief Detective Dr. Claude Thomas for his service. Dr. Thomas, it was a pleasure to work with you and I wish you all my best as you begin the next chapter in your professional career.”

Cram has a Master of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the American Military University. He also has a Graduate Certificate of Achievement in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia. Michael is a United States Army veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, and is currently a Major in Temple University’s Reserve Officer Training Corps.

He has been recognized by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for his commitment of community orientated policing in  2015 and by the Philadelphia City Council for community service 2011. He currently lives in the Bustleton section of the city with his family.

