Image

12:25 AM / Saturday December 31, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
30 Dec 2016

SRC releases January hearing schedule for new charter applications

local_01-01-17b
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 30, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  KIPP Parkside Charter School

The School Reform Commission (SRC), through the Charter Schools Office (CSO) of The School District of Philadelphia, today released the schedule for the second set of new charter application hearings. Initial hearings for the new charter applications received by the statutory deadline of November 15, 2016 were held in December.

The second set of hearings will take place at the Education Center located at 440 N. Broad Street in the Auditorium (second floor) on January 5 and January 9, 2017. During the second set of hearings, for each new charter applicant the CSO will first present an evaluation of the written application, then applicants will be questioned about their applications, and lastly, the applicant may make a final statement. The January hearings will be open to the public. Hearings will last approximately two hours each. The schedule for the January hearings is as follows:

January 5:

9:30am – Metropolitan Philadelphia Classical Charter School

1:30pm – Deep Roots Charter School

January 9:

9:30am – Friendship Whittier Charter School

1:30pm – KIPP Parkside Charter School

A schedule for the hearings has been posted on the School District website, along with copies of the four applications.

Image

The SRC also continues to accept written comments in support of or in opposition to the new charter applications via email at src@philasd.org. Comments will be accepted through January 9, 2017.

The SRC plans to vote on each application in February 2017.

Related Posts

in-philly_02-22-15dSRC denies 87 percent of charter school applications in-philly_10-05-14bDistrict opens application process for new charter schools Butkovitz releases investigative findings on Harambee Charter School
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

Putting “happy” back into the holidays: Tips for overcoming the holiday blues

oasis_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

By Van Moody TriceEdneyWire.com The holidays are here and while many people are decking the halls and...

Seniors

Savvy Senior: Getting Old Pays Off

seniors_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

Dear Savvy Senior, What types of discounts are available to baby boomers, at what age do they...

Go With The-Flo

Je’Caryvas Johnson’s newest play, “Married But Single Too” launches on Valentine’s Day, in Detroit

married-but-single-too

December 30, 2016

By Florence Anthony Tameka “Tiny” Harris has reportedly filed for divorce from husband, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris,...

Style

New neutrals dominate the color trends of 2017

style_01-01-17

December 30, 2016

BPT From furniture to walls, new homes to remodels, cool grays have dominated home design palettes for...

Color Of Money

Four tax changes that could impact your 2016 return

money_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

BPT With tax filing season upon us, it’s a good idea to educate yourself on what’s changed...

Entertainment

Blacktrospective 2016: Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

enter_01-01-17a

December 30, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  The Birth of a Nation By Kam Williams Best Big Budget Black Films 1. Fences...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff