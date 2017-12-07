Image

Southwest Philadelphia area state representatives to host joint town hall

ABOVE PHOTO:  State Rep. Jordan Harris, (D- 186th Dist.).  State Rep. James Roebuck, (D- 188th Dist.) and Rep. Joanna McClinton, (D- 191st Dist.)

State Reps. Jordan Harris (D- 186th Dist.), chairman of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, and James Roebuck (D- 188th Dist.),  and Rep. Joanna McClinton, (D- 191st Dist.), announced that they are hosting a joint town hall meeting to address the unique concerns affecting residents of Southwest Philadelphia.

The town hall meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Richard Allen Preparatory Charter School, 2601 South 58th Street.

Harris, Roebuck and McClinton will inform residents of legislative developments in Harrisburg that impact their respective districts. There will also be a “Get to Know Your Rep.” breakout session where residents will be able to ask their representative questions one-on-one.

The meeting is open to the community, and constituents with questions should contact Harris’ district office at 215-952-3378, Roebuck’s office at 215-724-2227, or McClinton’s office at 215-748-6712.

