10:21 PM / Saturday December 30, 2017

30 Dec 2017

Sonny Driver, founder of SCOOP USA newspaper, passes away at 91; services to be held on Jan 5

December 30, 2017

Richard “Sonny” Driver, founder of the Scoop USA newspaper in Philadelphia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 after a brief illness at the age of 91.

Sonny Driver started the paper in 1960 with the popular slogan “Stay in the loop with Scoop USA.”

Driver through SCOOP USA documented critical and important events in Philadelphia from entertainment, community issues and the Columbia Avenue Riots.

A viewing will be held on Jan. 5, from 9-11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist, 41 W. Rittenhouse. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mt. Lawn Cemetery, Sharon Hill, Pa.

