Son of famous Philadelphia restaurateur Tony Luke Jr. passes away at 35

The son of famous Philadelphia restaurateur Tony Luke Jr. has passed away.

The restaurateur announced on Facebook Wednesday evening that his son Anthony James Lucidonio III died Monday at the age of 35.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for my family and I, but we are absolutely overwhelmed by the amount of love and support everyone is showing. I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Funeral services will be held Friday Mar. 31, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home in Marlton, New Jersey.