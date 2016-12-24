Image

12:03 PM / Saturday December 24, 2016

Philadelphia Sheriff Sales
24 Dec 2016

Solar Flares

local_12-25-16f
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
December 24, 2016 Category: Local Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO:  President-elect Donald Trump with Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education nominee. (a katz / Shutterstock.com)

I WAS RECENTLY reminded that the one-eyed man is king in the land of the blind while reading the Philadelphia Daily News Will Bunch’s column on the “disastrous” nomination of Betsy DeVos as secretary of Education (“Trump’s new ed chief is a disaster for Philly”). To believe Bunch, DeVos represents an implicit threat to public education in Philadelphia. Everyone can see that Philadelphia’s public schools are in a perpetual state of crisis and fail to meet the most basic educational needs of the city’s young people. And, unfortunately, they were in this state before charter schools, and even when they had historic funding under Gov. Ed Rendell.

While lambasting DeVos and her support of charter schools across the country, Bunch failed to address the immediate well-being of Philadelphia’s students, teachers and parents who have long suffered in a broken education system. Instead, he reverted to the same special-interest hyperbole that has plagued Philadelphia for far too long. Rather than focus on the “education wars,” let us actually work together to bring a quality education to children throughout the city.

Philadelphia schools have long suffered from racial and economic segregation that persists to this day. Studies abound that detail the plight of minority and low-income students who failed to achieve their full potential because education in Philadelphia is inherently separate and unequal.

Parents, desperate to provide a better life for their children, have sought other educational opportunities for at least a generation. They lost trust in a system that was clearly broken. Those who could afford it uprooted their families and sought refuge in the suburbs.

Image

Those not so fortunate remain trapped in a system with few appealing alternatives. They lie about their address, risking prosecution to send their child to a school they believe in. They work multiple jobs and still struggle to pay tuition. And, yes, many have sought out charter schools. They do these things to rise above the artificial boundaries created by the Philadelphia School District with the hope that their child will flourish in a supportive educational environment.

Many dedicated public servants and private citizens are working to improve education in Philadelphia. I applaud their efforts. Yet I am continually frustrated by those who simply ignore the longstanding and systemic issues facing public education. They claim, instead, that “school reform” advocates are destroying education and seldom reach beyond their partisan entrenchments.

As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar; it comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.” Philadelphia’s graduation rates lag far behind national rates. The dropout rate persists. The edifice crumbled long ago. I represent thousands of children and parents who deserve substantive and immediate solutions to the educational challenges they face. They’ve waited long enough.

State Sen. Anthony H. Williams

Philadelphia

Related Posts

Solar Flares: Working together to buy electricity cheaper and saving the planet Pennsylvania kids deserve school choice: bad public schools hurt poor and rural children the most Pennsylvania Senate passes sweeping school choice expansion
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
510x100-sun-contests

Leave a Comment

Autism Speaks

Categories

Autism Speaks

Recent News

Oasis

How youth team sports are shaping kids’ and teens’ values on and off the field

oasis_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

Sportsmanship on and off the field: Coaching today’s youth to work as a team BPT 2016 will...

Seniors

What to do when a senior loved one wanders

senoirs_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

BPT Virtually all parents have experienced the terror of looking up from what they were doing only...

Go With The-Flo

Fusion documents the journey of five girls from Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls’ inaugural class

go-flo_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO: Oprah Winfrey  (Photo: Helga Esteb / shutterstock) By Florence Anthony New details have reportedly surfaced...

Style

Let a gorgeous hairstyle compliment your bold, sophisticated New Year’s Eve party look

style_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

By Leah Fletcher You have the dress, the shoes, the accessories and the makeup selected for your...

Color Of Money

Give a gift with impact this holiday season: Treasury’s PA 529 plans offer help to make higher education more affordable

money_12-25-16a

December 24, 2016

By Timothy A. Reese PA State Treasurer College costs too much for too many, and the price...

Entertainment

Fences–Denzel and Viola co-star in adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning play

null

December 24, 2016

ABOVE PHOTO:  Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount...

Stop Texting Accidents

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff