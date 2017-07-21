Snowfall in Philly

ABOVE PHOTO: John Singleton and Trudy Haynes

By Kharisma McIlwaine

An eager crowd gathered at the Ritz Five theater on Walnut Street last week for the Philadelphia premiere of “Snowfall”, the new FX series that chronicles the beginnings of the crack cocaine epidemic.

Hosted by Power 99’s Mina Say What, the VIP screening brought writer/director John Singleton, co-creator of “Snowfall”, executive producer and co-creator Dave Andron, and stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson (CIA operative Teddy McDonald), Isaiah John (Leon Simmons), Angela Lewis (Aunt Louie), and Michael Hyatt, together on the red carpet. A question and answer opportunity with the stars was held afterward.

“Snowfall” marks Singleton’s television debut and the 10-episode first season is an attention grabber. Newcomer Idris, plays the role of Franklin Saint, a street- smart and book smart young man who hopes to provide a better life for himself and his mother, Cissy (Hyatt). His quest is interrupted before it takes flight, and he finds himself engulfed in the world of drugs.

In addition to being extremely entertaining from start to finish, “Snowfall” also offers a history lesson. We’ve all speculated about the governments involvement in the crack epidemic that wrecked havoc in Black and Brown communities throughout the U.S., but “Snowfall” casts the truth as one of its main characters, and the truth shines through. “Snowfall” kept the audience on the edge of their seats wondering what to expect next.

Thankfully the Q&A answered some of these questions.

Singleton shared a few thoughts on his transition to television and his goals for the show.

“TV is very different. It’s a consistent flow,” he said. “You have what’s known as a longer narrative… you have more time to develop the characters. Whereas in a film, you have two hours to do as much as you can. Here, you can live and breathe and let the characters prosper and they become part of your family. The whole goal of the show is to create these characters that you would fall in love with.”

“This is the story that has not been told ever,” Andron said. “This is a show that needs three or four seasons. We’re not going to rip through what corrected to this country and these communities and 10 episodes. It takes three or four seasons and I think everyone is aware of that and we’re really hoping that we get enough of the following to tell the story properly.”

After a few additional questions from the audience, Singleton left us with the following.

“We think we have a great shot at a second season, but it’s all about you the audience and how much you love the show and how it propagates some pop culture.”

“Snowfall” airs on FX on Wednesdays at 10pm. Please support this dynamic team and cast!